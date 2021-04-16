UrduPoint.com
Five Suspects Held During Search Operation

Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:32 PM

Five suspects held during search operation

Islamabad, Rawalpindi police and Pakistan Ranger conducted search operation in the jurisdiction of Sector H-9/2 and held five suspects, a police spokesman said

During this search operation, the officials checked 55 persons and screened 150 houses. Five suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that the purpose of these search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The SSP emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. "Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard" the SSP added.

