Five Suspects Held During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:33 PM

Islamabad police on Wednesday conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station and arrested five uspects, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station and arrested five uspects, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfaqir Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the personnel of Islamabad Police conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station.

The search operation was also participated by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Station House Officer (SHO) of Secretariat police station, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of bomb disposal squad and personnel of other law enforcement agencies.

They checked 810 persons by screening various under construction houses, shops as well as buildings and nabbed five suspects.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security in the city.

He further directed all SHOs to continue it and also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

