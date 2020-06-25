UrduPoint.com
Five Suspects Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:24 PM

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested five suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested five suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police spokesman,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Samijabad, Muhallah Awanpura,Muhallah Ashrafabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Dolat Gate and Seetal Marri police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and made bio-metric identification of 43 people.

The JTT teams arrested five suspects and also recovered drugs and illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police spokesman added.

