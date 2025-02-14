Five suspects held, fireworks recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on illegal sale of fireworks, City Police Kahror Pacca arrested five suspects involved in selling explosive material on Thursday night.

During operation in various areas, police recovered a large cache of fireworks, including 75 firecrackers, 60 aerial fireworks (anar), 104 explosive sticks (salai atish) and others from the suspects' possession, according to the police spokesperson.

The arrested suspects were used to sell these items on Shab-e-Barat celebrations.

Separate cases were registered against them, and further investigations launched. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz said that no one would be allowed to endanger public safety through fireworks or aerial firing. He reaffirmed that the crackdown on the illegal sale of fireworks would continue.