Five suspects held in Multan

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them during house-to-house search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them during house-to-house search operation.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies, the police encircled the areas of Chungi No-1, Basti Oadwali, Chak-3T, Imambargah Abu Alfazal and suburban areas, in the limits of Cantt, Budhla Sant and New Multan police stations and arrested five suspected persons after they failed to prove their identity.

The police recovered five illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigation was underway.