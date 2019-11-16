Five suspects held in Multan

Police claimed on Saturday that they have arrested five suspects from various parts of the district during house-to-house search operation launched on Friday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Saturday that they have arrested five suspects from various parts of the district during house-to-house search operation launched on Friday night.

Accompanied by other law enforcement agencies, the police team encircled the areas of Basti Allabad, Shakirwala, Chak 20/MR and Rehmatpur and Mastana Chowk, respectively in the jurisdiction of Basti Malook and Muzaffarabad police stations and arrested five suspects and recoveredfour illegal weapons from them.

Further investigation was under way.