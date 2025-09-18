Five suspects held in police crackdown

Police arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics during separate operations in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Police arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics during separate operations in Gujrat.

According to a police spokesperson, the operations were conducted under the supervision of DSP Kharian Circle Chaudhry Shahid Mehmood.

SHO Guliana Police Station, along with his team, arrested two suspects identified as Abdul Jabbar and Muhammad Waqas and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possessions. Cases have been registered against them, while further investigation is underway.

In another operation against drug peddlers, three suspects, Zulfiqar Ali, Sadaqat Ali, and Irfan Shahid, were arrested. Police recovered more than 1.5 kilograms of charas from them. cases have been registered, and investigations are in progress.