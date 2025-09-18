Five Suspects Held In Police Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM
Police arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics during separate operations in Gujrat
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Police arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics during separate operations in Gujrat.
According to a police spokesperson, the operations were conducted under the supervision of DSP Kharian Circle Chaudhry Shahid Mehmood.
SHO Guliana Police Station, along with his team, arrested two suspects identified as Abdul Jabbar and Muhammad Waqas and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possessions. Cases have been registered against them, while further investigation is underway.
In another operation against drug peddlers, three suspects, Zulfiqar Ali, Sadaqat Ali, and Irfan Shahid, were arrested. Police recovered more than 1.5 kilograms of charas from them. cases have been registered, and investigations are in progress.
Recent Stories
PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindusta ..
President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency
DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujai ..
Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown
PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices
Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment
CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islamabad Airport
Saudi landmarks lit with Pakistan, Saudi flags to mark strategic defense pact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting20 seconds ago
-
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts21 seconds ago
-
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency22 seconds ago
-
Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices3 minutes ago
-
Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment3 minutes ago
-
CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islamabad Airport3 minutes ago
-
DEO Mansehra promotes 266 teachers, fills long-standing vacancies4 minutes ago
-
Body of woman, girl recovered from Stepha canal4 minutes ago
-
Inquiry committee formed over poor matric results4 minutes ago
-
ADC Kohat visits service delivery center to enhance public services4 minutes ago
-
Raja Kaleeq terms Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement, as game changer for region4 minutes ago