- Home
- Pakistan
- Five suspicious individuals shifted to police station during search operation PS Secretariat
Five Suspicious Individuals Shifted To Police Station During Search Operation PS Secretariat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation on Saturday in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station.
According to a police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
Following these directions Superintendent of Police (SP) City zone Khalid Mehmood Awan, a grand search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Secretariat police station by ICT Police teams including Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and lady police teams, he said.
He said during the search operation, 53 suspicious individuals, 15 houses and 06 hotels were checked.
Five suspicious individuals and seven unregistered vehicles were taken to the police station for legal proceedings, he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the search and combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the Federal capital, he said.
All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas as well, he added.
Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharing dialogue on Nutrition Innovations; Exhibition held1 minute ago
-
IGP takes notice of two women's murder11 minutes ago
-
2nd Polio case detected positive in Hyderabad during 5 weeks11 minutes ago
-
Govt focusing on green energy, transmission system upgrades: Awais Leghari11 minutes ago
-
Winter vegetables must be sown during Sept, October11 minutes ago
-
Police intensify action against Katcha criminals21 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in Faisalabad21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays homage to 16 martyrs of Punhal Chandio village21 minutes ago
-
IGP orders arrest of rapist21 minutes ago
-
Skirmishes stops in District Kurram; law enforcers deputed: District Administration21 minutes ago
-
Police nab 25 criminals, narcotics, weapons seized21 minutes ago
-
6 kg of hashish seized in Swat21 minutes ago