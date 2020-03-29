UrduPoint.com
Five Sustain Burn Injuries In Cylinder Burst

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Five sustain burn injuries in cylinder burst

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Five persons sustained burn injuries as gas cylinder blasted in a shop near Kalma chowk Talmba Road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a gas cylinder was burst in a shop near Kalma chowk in which five persons sustained burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid. However, the cause of cylinder burst could not be ascertained.

The injured were identified as Haseeb, Rizwan, Tariq, Asghar and Farhan.

