FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Five swindlers took away Rs 429,000 from two people in the city on Friday.

According to the police, four swindlers lifted Rs 409,000 from Zafar Iqbal after cheating him in Karkhana Bazaar in Rail Bazaar police limits.

In the second incident, a swindler withdraws Rs 20,000 from ATM machine by using an ATM card of Zafar Iqbal in Chak No 266-RB.

The police have registered separate cases.