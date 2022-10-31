Five teachers injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Five female teachers were injured when their vehicle collided with Hiace van near Khangarh in Muzaffargarh district on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, female teachers were heading towards Government Girls High school Khangarh.

The injured were identified as Kanwal Naeem, Farkhanda Iqbal, Naureen Khalid, Farkhanda Batool and Nadia Afzal.

They were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.