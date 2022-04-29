UrduPoint.com

Five Teachers Suspended Allegedly Over 'indecent Act With Minors'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :At least five teachers hailing from two public educational institutions were suspended allegedly after committing 'indecent act' with their minor students.

Secretary education of Southern Punjab, Dr Ihtesham Anwar took notice on parents' complaints which resulted the action.

As per initial enquiry, Head Teacher named Basher Ahmad of Government middle school Tehri, with four other teachers belonged to Government Primary School of Khanpur Baga Sher including Ghayour Abbas, Muneer Ahmad, Umar Abdullah and Iqbal were proved guilty in report of enquiry was launched on complaints of parents and guardians.

They were served show cause notices after getting suspended, said the authority.

