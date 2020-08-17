Five tenant act violators held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) arrested five tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) arrested five tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies , the police teams encircled the area and blocked traffic on the road passing through Sootriwat, Muhallah Ghareebabad, Chowk Haram Gate, Imambargah Zainabia, Darbar Shah Rasaal and suburban areas respectively in premises of Bohar Gate and Haram Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 85 people.

Separate cases were registered against the violators with the concerned police stations, police sources added.