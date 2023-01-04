Five tenant act violators held during search operation

The Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested five tenant act violators during a search operation launched in premises of Seetal Marri police station and suburban areas, police officials said on Wednesday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested five tenant act violators during a search operation launched in premises of Seetal Marri police station and suburban areas, police officials said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams cordoned off the area.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 38 houses and other buildings and make bio-metric identification of 55 people. The teams arrested five persons over violations of tenant act during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws and further investigations were underway, police sources added.