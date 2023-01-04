UrduPoint.com

Five Tenant Act Violators Held During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Five tenant act violators held during search operation

The Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested five tenant act violators during a search operation launched in premises of Seetal Marri police station and suburban areas, police officials said on Wednesday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested five tenant act violators during a search operation launched in premises of Seetal Marri police station and suburban areas, police officials said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams cordoned off the area.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 38 houses and other buildings and make bio-metric identification of 55 people. The teams arrested five persons over violations of tenant act during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws and further investigations were underway, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ or ..

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ organising committee

16 minutes ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

16 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch prog ..

Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch programme to support Bengali blind ..

16 minutes ago
 Women's Media Forum, Pakistan launched

Women's Media Forum, Pakistan launched

16 minutes ago
 Dominant Shiffrin moves to within one of Vonn's wi ..

Dominant Shiffrin moves to within one of Vonn's win record

16 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hu ..

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hussain retires

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.