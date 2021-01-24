Five terrorists among two commanders killed in separate North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday killed five terrorists among two commanders in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted in Mir Ali and Khaisur areas of North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said during the IBOs five terrorists including two terrorist commanders Syed Raheem Abid of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP (AKK Group) and Saufullah Noor of TTP (Gohar Group) were killed.

The terrorist commander Syed Raheem Abid remained involved in 17 terrorist activities against Security Forces from 2007, it added.

He was incharge of two suicide bombing centers in Wana and Mir Ali areas. He was tasked by hostile agencies for target killing, recruiting new terrorists and organizing them.

However, the terrorist commander Syed Rahim Abid was involved in terrorist activities during November 2020 till January 2021. He was involved in killing of 4 Maliks in Mir Ali area, 3 engineers working in a company in North Waziristan and many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attacks.

The other slain Commander Saifullah Noor was directly involved in different IED attacks on Security Forces in Khaisur, it further added.