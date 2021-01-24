UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Terrorists Among Two Commanders Killed In Separate North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Five terrorists among two commanders killed in separate North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday killed five terrorists among two commanders in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted in Mir Ali and Khaisur areas of North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said during the IBOs five terrorists including two terrorist commanders Syed Raheem Abid of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP (AKK Group) and Saufullah Noor of TTP (Gohar Group) were killed.

The terrorist commander Syed Raheem Abid remained involved in 17 terrorist activities against Security Forces from 2007, it added.

He was incharge of two suicide bombing centers in Wana and Mir Ali areas. He was tasked by hostile agencies for target killing, recruiting new terrorists and organizing them.

However, the terrorist commander Syed Rahim Abid was involved in terrorist activities during November 2020 till January 2021. He was involved in killing of 4 Maliks in Mir Ali area, 3 engineers working in a company in North Waziristan and many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attacks.

The other slain Commander Saifullah Noor was directly involved in different IED attacks on Security Forces in Khaisur, it further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Target Killing North Waziristan ISPR Company Suicide Wana January November Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

1 hour ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

3 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.