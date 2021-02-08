Five terrorists arrested, one killed in encounter with CTD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department arrested five persons while an alleged terrorist was killed in an encounter, who were planning terrorist activity in megalopolis.

Addressing a news conference at DIGP CTD Omar Shahid Hamid on Monday, Senior Sindh Minister Nasir Shah said that CTD foiled a bid of terrorism in the city by apprehending the network of terrorists, who were planning attacks on sensitive installations including Sindh Assembly building as the CTD also recovered maps of important installations from their possession.

He said that the department was working on a threat alert issued by the agencies. The initial interrogation revealed that some of arrested accused belonged to Afghanistan and were working for Indian intelligence agency RAW.

On the occasion, the DIGP informed that CTD also recovered a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) fitted autorickshaw from the site of operation.

He said the terrorists were planning suicide attacks also.

Omar Shahid Hamid said that the group had been staying in the rental property for over 16 days and they had a rental agreement for the place.

The arrested were identified as Zahidullah alias Suleman, Bismillah alias Haji Lala, Muhammad Qasim alias Haji Siddiq, Inamullah alias Bilal and Gul Muhammad. The CTD also recovered three suicide jackets, four kalashnikov along with magazines, 12 magazines of kalashnikov, 500 live rounds of kalashnikov, VBIED fitted autorickshaw with two rockets, 12 detonators, 13 explosive blocks, 12 hand grenades and maps of important installations and others.

He concluded that further investigations were underway.