Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Law Enforcement Agencies claimed to arrest five terrorists and recovered two remote control bombs from their possession.

According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the terrorists were planning to install bombs at important installation at Arbi Tibba Rojhan. Working on tip-off, the CTD team arrested them.

Bomb Disposal Squad diffused the bombs,said BDS Incharge Ghulam Abbas.

According to District Police Officer Ahsan Saifullah, the terrorists were shifted at unknown place for further investigation. He added that police was also conducting raids to arrest their facilitators. The identity of terrorists will be disclosed later, he stated.

The terrorists were making heinous plan when the wholenation was following measures against coronavirus threat. The terroristscannot succeed in their nefarious designs, he stated.