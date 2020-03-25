UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Terrorists Held, Two Bombs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:47 PM

Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

Law Enforcement Agencies claimed to arrest five terrorists and recovered two remote control bombs from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Law Enforcement Agencies claimed to arrest five terrorists and recovered two remote control bombs from their possession.

According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the terrorists were planning to install bombs at important installation at Arbi Tibba Rojhan. Working on tip-off, the CTD team arrested them.

Bomb Disposal Squad diffused the bombs,said BDS Incharge Ghulam Abbas.

According to District Police Officer Ahsan Saifullah, the terrorists were shifted at unknown place for further investigation. He added that police was also conducting raids to arrest their facilitators. The identity of terrorists will be disclosed later, he stated.

The terrorists were making heinous plan when the wholenation was following measures against coronavirus threat. The terroristscannot succeed in their nefarious designs, he stated.

Related Topics

Police Rojhan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

4 seconds ago

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight ..

6 seconds ago

Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over ..

32 seconds ago

Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

12 minutes ago

Deputy commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem for e ..

1 second ago

First consignment of 1mln face masks, 50,000 testi ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.