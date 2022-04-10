UrduPoint.com

Five Terrorists Killed By CTD In An Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::Counter Terrorism Department, during an operation in Zindi Falak Sher area of Hoveed Police Station of Bannu region killed five terrorists and recovered heavy arms and ammunition from their possession on Sunday.

According to Police Control Bannu, CTD Bannu conducted an operation on secrete information against the presence of terrorists wanted to Police in different crimes including target killing, bomb blasts and attacks on security officials.

During the exchange of firing, CTD killed five terrorists during operation and recovered 3 Kalashnikovs, 12 magazines, 9mm pistols and a large quantity of ammunition from their possession.

Cash, mobile phones, one IED, 70 motorcycles and other items were also recovered from terrorists' possession.

