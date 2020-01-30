Five terrorists killed in NW operation: ISPR

At least five terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation by Pakistan Army personnel in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan, ISPR reported Thursday

Two Pakistan Army soldiers also embraced martyrdom when the army contingent raided the hideout of terrorists who were planning sabotage activities.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Security Forces had conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on a terrorist Hideout in Dattakhel, North Wazirstan.

During exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed and two soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced martyrdom.

The terrorists were planning sabotage activities when the Security Forces raided them and in an encounter five terrorists were eliminated.