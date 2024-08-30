Five Terrorists Killed In Three Separate IBOs Conducted In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The security forces have killed five terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Districts of Kech, Panjgur and Zhob, Balochistan as the forces conducted extensive operations in the backdrop of cowardly terrorist activities, targeting the innocent civilians in Balochistan on August 26, to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The security forces have killed five terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Districts of Kech, Panjgur and Zhob, Balochistan as the forces conducted extensive operations in the backdrop of cowardly terrorist activities, targeting the innocent civilians in Balochistan on August 26, to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts.
"On night 29/30 August, in three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Sanitization operations would continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of these atrocious acts were brought to justice, the ISPR said.
"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," it added.
Recent Stories
Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO
One killed, five injured in road mishap
River Indus still flow in medium, low flood
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tributes to Baba Bulhey Shah
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead
Verstappen quickest in opening F1 Italian GP practice
Shaheen Shah Afridi released from Test squad
BISP collaborate with Riphah International to provide skill training to its bene ..
Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO1 minute ago
-
One killed, five injured in road mishap1 minute ago
-
River Indus still flow in medium, low flood1 minute ago
-
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tributes to Baba Bulhey Shah1 minute ago
-
BISP collaborate with Riphah International to provide skill training to its beneficiaries1 minute ago
-
Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers21 minutes ago
-
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applications of 4 NADRA offici ..27 minutes ago
-
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light41 minutes ago
-
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day30 minutes ago
-
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain30 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of family members at Dir Up ..30 minutes ago