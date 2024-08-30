Open Menu

Five Terrorists Killed In Three Separate IBOs Conducted In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM

The security forces have killed five terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Districts of Kech, Panjgur and Zhob, Balochistan as the forces conducted extensive operations in the backdrop of cowardly terrorist activities, targeting the innocent civilians in Balochistan on August 26, to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts

"On night 29/30 August, in three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Sanitization operations would continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of these atrocious acts were brought to justice, the ISPR said.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," it added.

