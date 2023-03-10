Five terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The security forces on Friday killed five terrorists in heavy exchanges of fire during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North and South Waziristan districts.

Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve," the ISPR added