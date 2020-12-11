Five 'terrorists' remanded in CTD custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday remanded five suspected terrorists, allegedly having links with the Indian intelligence agency RAW, to Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on 14-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the CTD produced the suspected terrorists - Samarqand, Abdul Rehman, Imran, Wazir Gul and Asmatullah.

The CTD investigation officer submitted that the suspects were arrested from Shahdara whereas explosives, weapons and foreign Currency were recovered from them.

He submitted that the suspects wanted to attack the civil secretariat and other important buildings in the city. He pleaded with the court for grant of their physical remand for further investigation and recovery.

At this, the court handed over the suspects to the CTD for 14 days and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The CTD had registered a case against the suspects on charges of terrorism, possession of explosives and weapons for commission of offences of terrorism and getting funds for terrorism financing.