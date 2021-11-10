UrduPoint.com

Five Terrorists Responsible For APS Attack Hanged In 2015,17; Appeal Against One Pending

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:28 PM

Five Terrorists responsible for APS attack hanged in 2015,17; appeal against one pending

The fives terrorists involved in Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre were hanged by the military courts in 2015 and 2017 respectively while an appeal against the death sentence awarded to sixth terrorist is pending in the apex court since August 2016

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The fives terrorists involved in Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre were hanged by the military courts in 2015 and 2017 respectively while an appeal against the death sentence awarded to sixth terrorist is pending in the apex court since August 2016.

According to the data available to APP, the terrorists and criminals involved in the Army Public School and college incident were tried in a military court which sentenced six terrorists to death.

Those terrorists who were hanged on December 2,2015 includes Hazrat Ali, Abdul Salam, Sabeel and Mujeeb, while terrorist Rizwan was hanged on May 24, 2017 and the appeal against the death sentence of terrorist Atiq is still pending in the Supreme Court since August 2016.

According to details, Rs 1544.606 million had also been paid to the families of the martyrs and the injured in APS attack.

The Federal government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Punjab government, Pakistan Army and XI Corps headquarters provided financial assistance to the martyrs and injured in the tragedy.

The heirs of the martyrs were given Rs.

277.8 million and the injured Rs. 3.675 million (total Rs. 281.475) by the federal government. Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government gave Rs. 286 million to the heirs of martyrs and Rs. 123.8 million to the injured (total Rs. 409.8 million). The Punjab government gave Rs 6.57 million to the heirs of martyrs, Rs 55.08 million to the wounded (total Rs 61.65 million), Rs 575.755 million to the heirs of martyrs and Rs 153.575 million were paid to the injured by the Pakistan Army and total Rs 729.33 million was paid.

The XI Corps Headquarters paid Rs. 61.152 million to the heirs of the martyrs and Rs. 1.199 million to the injured.

Thus, a total of Rs. 1207.277 million was paid to the heirs of the martyrs and Rs 337.329 million to the injured.

In addition, three members of each family affected by the APS tragedy were given Umrah packages.

The government awarded Sitar-e-jurat and Tamgha-e-shujat to martyred principal Tahira Qazi.

147 people including school children were martyred and 125 injured in terrorist attack on Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Peshawar Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab May August December Criminals 2017 2016 2015 Family Government Million Court

Recent Stories

US consumer prices rose 6.2% over 12 months to Oct ..

US consumer prices rose 6.2% over 12 months to October: govt

14 seconds ago
 Biden to host Canada, Mexico leaders at White Hous ..

Biden to host Canada, Mexico leaders at White House Nov 18

16 seconds ago
 Return to Nuclear Power Major, But Inevitable Shif ..

Return to Nuclear Power Major, But Inevitable Shift in French Energy Policy - Ex ..

18 seconds ago
 Dry weather spell to persist across country

Dry weather spell to persist across country

19 seconds ago
 Sind, Baluchistan advised to release wheat for imp ..

Sind, Baluchistan advised to release wheat for improving supply chain

2 minutes ago
 Migrants rescued from grounded fishing boat off Si ..

Migrants rescued from grounded fishing boat off Sicily

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.