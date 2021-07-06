UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Five tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as five people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson here on Tuesday,203 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 145, while 20,437 patients were so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 37 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 9 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 91 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

18 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

1 hour ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

1 hour ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

1 hour ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.