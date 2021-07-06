Five tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as five people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson here on Tuesday,203 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 145, while 20,437 patients were so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 37 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 9 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 91 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.