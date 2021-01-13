Five thatched houses of Kolhi community reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Five Thatched houses of kolhi community reduced to ashes as massive fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar district on Wednesday.

According to details, the fire erupted in Sadoras village of Nanagarparkar taluka of district leaving 5 houses of poor people identified as Samiaro, Gumano, Partab, Soraj and Parbhoo Kolhi into ashes.

The sources said that local fire tenders were called soon after the incident and extinguished fire after hectic efforts reducing fire to spread further. valuables worth millions rupees burnt to ashes.