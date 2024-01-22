Open Menu

Five Theft Cases Traced; Stolen Items, Cash Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have traced five theft cases and arrested four accused recovering stolen items, cash and drugs from their possession within the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar and Paharpur police station Station House Officer (SHO) Faheem Abbas Khan, taking action against thieves and other criminals, successfully arrested four accused including Tariq son of Abdul Rasheed, Zariq son of Ghulam Yasin and Muhammad Khalid son of Ahmad Hasan who were wanted to police in different theft cases.

The police also recovered two motorcycles, a mobile phone, 1050 grams of hashish, 145 grams of heroin and Rs 170,000 cash from them.

In another action, the police arrested accused Munir Khan son of Karim Bakhsh recovering a 30-bore pistol along with three cartridges from him.

