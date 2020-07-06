Five thieves arrested, stolen cash recovered

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested five thieves and recovered cash stolen from a clothes shop in Makki Market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested five thieves and recovered cash stolen from a clothes shop in Makki Market.

A police spokesman said during the lockdown, five thieves took away Rs 800,000 from Rehan Iqbal's shop.

The police registered a case and during investigation the police took shop employee, Ali Hasan of Kamal Abad, into custody who confessed that he stolen amountand a cheque book from the shop with his accomplices, including Yaseen, Faizan,Zahid and Waqas.