UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Thieves Arrested, Stolen Cash Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:42 PM

Five thieves arrested, stolen cash recovered

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested five thieves and recovered cash stolen from a clothes shop in Makki Market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested five thieves and recovered cash stolen from a clothes shop in Makki Market.

A police spokesman said during the lockdown, five thieves took away Rs 800,000 from Rehan Iqbal's shop.

The police registered a case and during investigation the police took shop employee, Ali Hasan of Kamal Abad, into custody who confessed that he stolen amountand a cheque book from the shop with his accomplices, including Yaseen, Faizan,Zahid and Waqas.

Related Topics

Police Market From Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

12 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

15 minutes ago

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

23 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

27 minutes ago

In5 startups raise AED65 million in H1 2020

42 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology completes 219 cloud ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.