Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surprise visit by KP LG Minister

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In a decisive move to uphold discipline and accountability in public offices, KP Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office Khanpur following public complaints.

The minister found several key officials absent from duty during the unannounced inspection and ordered immediate departmental action.

Acting on his directives, the Local Council Board operating under the KP Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department issued suspension orders for five senior officers of TMA Khanpur.

According to the official notification, the suspended officials include TMO Ayesha Tahir, TO (Regulation) Faisal Abbas, TO (Finance) Aamir Khan, TO (Infrastructure) Muhammad Javed, and Sub-Engineer Talha Hussain.

Their absence from duty and negligence in performing official responsibilities were cited as the primary reasons behind the action.

During the suspension period, additional responsibilities have been assigned to other staff members to ensure continuity of administrative functions. Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary (Monitoring & Evaluation) of the Local Council Board has been tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter. The investigation report is to be submitted within seven days.

The move is part of the KP government’s broader initiative aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency within government departments.