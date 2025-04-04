Five TMA Khanpur Officers Suspended Following Surprise Visit By KP LG Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 07:34 PM
In a decisive move to uphold discipline and accountability in public offices, KP Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office Khanpur following public complaints
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In a decisive move to uphold discipline and accountability in public offices, KP Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office Khanpur following public complaints.
The minister found several key officials absent from duty during the unannounced inspection and ordered immediate departmental action.
Acting on his directives, the Local Council Board operating under the KP Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department issued suspension orders for five senior officers of TMA Khanpur.
According to the official notification, the suspended officials include TMO Ayesha Tahir, TO (Regulation) Faisal Abbas, TO (Finance) Aamir Khan, TO (Infrastructure) Muhammad Javed, and Sub-Engineer Talha Hussain.
Their absence from duty and negligence in performing official responsibilities were cited as the primary reasons behind the action.
During the suspension period, additional responsibilities have been assigned to other staff members to ensure continuity of administrative functions. Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary (Monitoring & Evaluation) of the Local Council Board has been tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter. The investigation report is to be submitted within seven days.
The move is part of the KP government’s broader initiative aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency within government departments.
Recent Stories
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation
Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surprise visit by KP LG Minister
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal
PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz lauds PM, his team for reducing power tariffs26 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in Karachi firing incident26 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb stresses for providing basic amenities to citizens36 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review crackdown against drug peddlers46 minutes ago
-
Sindh Population Welfare organises 1-day medical & family planning awareness camp46 minutes ago
-
Precautions urged against lumpy skin disease46 minutes ago
-
Minister for Housing&Works Riaz Hussain chairs meeting to address legal disputes on Constantia Estat ..46 minutes ago
-
SSP Keamari visits holding camp for repatriation of illegal foreign residents46 minutes ago
-
RPO meets stone suppliers delegation46 minutes ago
-
Thirteen outlaws held : ice, liquor & arms recovered56 minutes ago
-
Five ‘gamblers’ caught in Wah Saddar area56 minutes ago
-
Three held with 40 litres of liquor56 minutes ago