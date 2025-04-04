Open Menu

Five TMA Khanpur Officers Suspended Following Surprise Visit By KP LG Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 07:34 PM

Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surprise visit by KP LG Minister

In a decisive move to uphold discipline and accountability in public offices, KP Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office Khanpur following public complaints

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In a decisive move to uphold discipline and accountability in public offices, KP Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office Khanpur following public complaints.

The minister found several key officials absent from duty during the unannounced inspection and ordered immediate departmental action.

Acting on his directives, the Local Council Board operating under the KP Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department issued suspension orders for five senior officers of TMA Khanpur.

According to the official notification, the suspended officials include TMO Ayesha Tahir, TO (Regulation) Faisal Abbas, TO (Finance) Aamir Khan, TO (Infrastructure) Muhammad Javed, and Sub-Engineer Talha Hussain.

Their absence from duty and negligence in performing official responsibilities were cited as the primary reasons behind the action.

During the suspension period, additional responsibilities have been assigned to other staff members to ensure continuity of administrative functions. Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary (Monitoring & Evaluation) of the Local Council Board has been tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter. The investigation report is to be submitted within seven days.

The move is part of the KP government’s broader initiative aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency within government departments.

Recent Stories

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group ..

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..

36 minutes ago
 China imposed heavy tariffs on American products i ..

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs

50 minutes ago
 WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

59 minutes ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

1 hour ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

1 hour ago
 Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses b ..

Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation

7 minutes ago
Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surp ..

Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surprise visit by KP LG Minister

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market

2 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

2 hours ago
 2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Pack ..

2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points

2 minutes ago
 SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan