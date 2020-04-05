UrduPoint.com
Five Train Accidents Occurred On Railways Network From August 2018 To Dec 2019

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Five major accidents of passenger and goods trains occurred on Pakistan Railways entire network across the country from August 2018 to December 2019.

Around 110 persons died in those train accidents, 123 injured while the financial damage faced by the Pakistan Railways was around Rs 410 million, an official in the Ministry of Railways has told APP.

He said that Pakistan Railways was in process of revamping and upgrading the existing railway infrastructure through installation of Main Line-I project under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ML-1 would help transform the overall organization, besides ensuring safety of the passengers.

The official said on the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, concentrated efforts were being to prevent the accidents in future to save the lives of public.

He said that up-gradation of 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings was also being carried out throughout Pakistan Railways network in collaboration with the respective provincial governments.

"The Directorate of Public Relations has circulated different video messages over social media for the awareness and information of general public regarding crossing the railway crossings in a safe way," he said.

The official said that conversion of old age kerosene oil based signals with Light Emitting diode (LED)'s on main line, which have better visibility.

He said the training and refresher courses were being conducted regularly at the Pakistan Railway academy Lahore and regular inspections in accordance with prescribed standards and quota were conducted by the officers and officials of the department to maintain safety standards.

This process was being constantly monitored at appropriate levels and special bulletins and instructions were issued regularly for guidance of staff, he added.

The official said that cameras were being installed inside locomotives on line inspections of officers and staff. As many as 2000 fire extinguishers were under process of procurements and they would be installed in trains, he said.

