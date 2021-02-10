Five travelling Rescue 1122 ambulance die in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :At least five persons died, two critically injured after a truck dumper rammed into a Rescue 1122 ambulance at Miranshah road, North Waziristan on Wednesday.

Spokesman Rescue 1122 North Waziristan said all the victims were travelling in its ambulance carrying a patient to Bannu hospital when it collided with a speeding dumper truck within limits of Atmzai police station on Miranshah road.

People from nearby villages rushed to the spot, cut parts of the mangled ambulance to take out the victims.

Those who died were identified as two Rescue 1122 personnel-Muhammad Azam Shah (EMT) and driver-Darus Salam besides Haji Ghufranullah, Ali Zaman, Ahmadullah.

Jamal and Qadim Khan sustained critical injuries and referred to LRH Peshawar.