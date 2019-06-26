Five truckloads of encroachments confiscated from Board Bazaar

The district administration here confiscated five truckload of goods in a crackdown against encroachers in Board Bazaar of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration here confiscated five truckload of goods in a crackdown against encroachers in board Bazaar of the district.

Taking action on instructions issued by DC Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, the officials of district administration of Town-3, PDA and WSSP conducted crackdown against encroachers in Board Bazaar late night.

During operation large number of hand-carts and other goods were confiscated.

The spokesman for district administration said encroachments in Board Bazaar and its streets were causing massive traffic jams in the area and creating hardships for pedestrians.

The DC further directed the administration officers to conduct such operations in Board Bazaar on daily basis.