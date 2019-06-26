UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Truckloads Of Encroachments Confiscated From Board Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

Five truckloads of encroachments confiscated from Board Bazaar

The district administration here confiscated five truckload of goods in a crackdown against encroachers in Board Bazaar of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration here confiscated five truckload of goods in a crackdown against encroachers in board Bazaar of the district.

Taking action on instructions issued by DC Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, the officials of district administration of Town-3, PDA and WSSP conducted crackdown against encroachers in Board Bazaar late night.

During operation large number of hand-carts and other goods were confiscated.

The spokesman for district administration said encroachments in Board Bazaar and its streets were causing massive traffic jams in the area and creating hardships for pedestrians.

The DC further directed the administration officers to conduct such operations in Board Bazaar on daily basis.

Related Topics

Peshawar Traffic Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Elderly man burnt alive in Faisalabad

44 seconds ago

No specific Mahrez plan, says Senegal coach

45 seconds ago

One killed, four injured in road mishap in Sargodh ..

47 seconds ago

Papua New Guinea's Ulawun Volcano Erupts Spewing 8 ..

50 seconds ago

300 Kg narcotics torches to mark International Da ..

3 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) decides to st ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.