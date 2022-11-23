Five truckloads of relief items dispatched to Rajanpur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Five truckloads of relief items were dispatched to flood hit district Rajanpur under the aegis of Islami Faizan-e-Madina here on Wednesday.

The relief items comprising warm clothes, blankets, bed sheets worth Rs 6 million were dispatched by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.

He said that ten more truckloads of relief items will be dispatched with the efforts of Dawat-e-Islami within the next few days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan, Incharge District emergency operational center Muhammad Sadiq and others were present on the occasion.