Five Truckloads Of Relief Items Dispatched To Rajanpur
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Five truckloads of relief items were dispatched to flood hit district Rajanpur under the aegis of Islami Faizan-e-Madina here on Wednesday.
The relief items comprising warm clothes, blankets, bed sheets worth Rs 6 million were dispatched by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.
He said that ten more truckloads of relief items will be dispatched with the efforts of Dawat-e-Islami within the next few days.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan, Incharge District emergency operational center Muhammad Sadiq and others were present on the occasion.