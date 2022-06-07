Five trucks carrying subsidised flour stationed in Islamabad: DC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Around five trucks carrying subsidised wheat flour bags were stationed at various points in the Federal capital to provide citizens the commodity at government notified rates, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the district administration was ensuring supply of 10kg wheat flour sack at Rs 490, to provide "Sasta Ata" (cheap flour) to the masses.

The areas included Aabpara Market G-6/1, G-9 Markaz, Tramri Chowk Bazar, Bhara Kahu and Tarnol, the DC said, adding that the commodity was being sold at the same rate as that in Utility Stores and on shops in different markets of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Food Afzal said that each truck carrying 200kg flour were distributing flour at five locations on a daily basis after collecting it from the mills nearby in Punjab, as per quota of the capital.

He said almost four mills were providing the required quota of wheat flour at the specified points.

"The federal capital has enough stock of flour as almost 70 per cent shops were selling it at controlled rates", the deputy director told APP.

The teams of local administration, he said, were in constant coordination with flour mills, Punjab food department and Rawalpindi administration to ensure supply of sufficient stock across the city.

Similarly, survey was also being conducted regularly to check the shortage of flour and its immediate resolution.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area Awaid Bhatti told APP that all the assistant commissioners (ACs) were directed to ensure display of rate list at prominent place and distribution of wheat sacks under their supervision and maintain proper data of the consumers.

The DC, he said, had directed all the officials of the district administration to pay surprise visits to the flour shops in order to ensure availability of flour to people.

Strict action against the dealers violating the official price or hoarding the flour would be taken as per law, Bhatti maintained.

\395