Five Trucks Impounded For Overloading
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Five trucks were impounded while 11 others were fined for overloading in Sargodha on Saturday.
According to official sources, District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir, along with his staff, checked various vehicles at Bhalwal bypass and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on 11 trucks on the charge of overloading.
He also got impounded five trucks in police stations over violation as well.
