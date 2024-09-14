Open Menu

Five Trucks Impounded For Overloading

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Five trucks impounded for overloading

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Five trucks were impounded while 11 others were fined for overloading in Sargodha on Saturday.

According to official sources, District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir, along with his staff, checked various vehicles at Bhalwal bypass and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on 11 trucks on the charge of overloading.

He also got impounded five trucks in police stations over violation as well.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Sargodha Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

7 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

15 hours ago
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

15 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

17 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

20 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

20 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

21 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan