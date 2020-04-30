Five trucks of Wheat, flour confiscated; smuggling to KP

A joint team of the food department and local administration on Thursday foiled different bids to smuggle flour to KP and confiscated five trucks loaded with flour and wheat

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A joint team of the food department and local administration on Thursday foiled different bids to smuggle flour to KP and confiscated five trucks loaded with flour and wheat.

According to the food department, transportation and smuggling of flour to KP and Hazara division especially from flour mills of central Punjab were at its peak to earn huge profits.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, officials of food department and local administration, established pickets on Hazara road near Jhari Kass and at Burhan motorway interchange to check smuggling of wheat and flour from Punjab to KP.

He said that officials foiled the attempt to smuggle wheat and confiscated four trucks at Jhari Kass check post and confiscated 55 tons of wheat. He added that the teams deployed at Burhan motorway interchange intercepted a truck loaded with 2570 kilograms of flour being smuggled to KP through Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1).

He said that separate cases have been registered against the four drivers under different sections of Punjab food stuffs control act 1958 and handed over to the police who would investigate from where the containers were loaded. He said there was a ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab to any other province.