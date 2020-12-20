Five units demolished, ten booked for illegal gas consumption

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::As many as five plaster of paris production units were demolished and ten arrested over illegal consumption of Sui-gas during an operation here Sunday.

The operation was conducted jointly by the district police, Frontier Corps, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) after receiving complaints regarding illegal use of Sui-gas by the small factories causing disruption in gas supply to residential consumers during winter season.

The heavy contingents of security forces were deployed during the operation to meet any untoward eventuality. The police team also recovered heavy duty generators and compressors installed on big pipes for stealing gas from main supply line.

Meanwhile SNGPL warned all those involved in gas theft of stern action saying operations against this malpractice would continue till achieving the desired results.