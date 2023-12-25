Five unlicensed drivers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Five drivers were arrested for not having a license here in Sargodha on Monday.

According to official sources,the teams of Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha checked various vehicles and motorcycled by setting a blockade at Lahore road near Mangni pull,Dooda morr and Chak no 91 SB and found that Jameel Ahmad,Arshad, Muzammil, Muhammad Sarwar and Asif were driving without having a license.

Cases were registered against the violators.