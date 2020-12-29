Five variant strain suspected samples under investigation in Pakistan

The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday said that based on government's proactive effort, two samples at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and three at the Aga Khan University hospital in Karachi may have the variant strain, based on preliminary analysis

According to an official of the ministry, these results have to be confirmed through further analysis (whole genome sequencing) which will take some more days to complete.

He said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination are following this closely and necessary updates will be provided in due course.

He said that the government has already taken a number of steps to respond to the detection of variant of SARS-COV-2.

He said that on the 21st December 2020, the NCOC decided to limit and restrict travel from the United Kingdom (UK) to Pakistan only to certain categories of travelers and only under strict protocols that mandated a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before the flight, a PCR test upon arrival in Pakistan and quarantine as prescribed by the authorities.

Moreover, track, trace and quarantine was also initiated for passengers who had arrived from the UK as far as seven days before the announcement of these travel restrictions. These measures are in place until 4th January 2021.

In addition, viruses detected from individuals coming from the UK are also being evaluated in select laboratories for the presence of this variant.

The UK reported the detection of a variant of SARS-COV-2 which is also called VUI-202012/01, earlier this month.

Preliminary analysis by their experts suggested that this particular variant may be more transmissible, however, there is no evidence so far to suggest that the infection caused by this variant is more severe. This strain has also been detected in other countries.