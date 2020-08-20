Five vehicle lifters arrested

An Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) smahed a vehicle lifting gang and arrested its five members besides recovering motorcycles, cars and other valuables from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :An Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) smahed a vehicle lifting gang and arrested its five members besides recovering motorcycles, cars and other valuables from their possession.

DSP AVLS Iqbal Town Muhammad Nawaz led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Usman alias Mota, ringleader, and his four accomplices-- Nisar, Khadam, Nasir and Shahid.

The police also recovered 22 motorcyles, two cars, two small vans and two rickshaws.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens of incidents of vehicle liftingcommitted in different areas of the city.