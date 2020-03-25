UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Vehicle Snatchers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Five vehicle snatchers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Sadr division claimed on Wednesday to have smashed a vehicle snatching gang after arresting its five members and recovered cars and motorcycles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

DSP AVLS Sadr Bashir Subhani led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the gangsters and recovered two cars, 16 motorcycles and three pistols from their possession.

During the interrogation, the gangsters confessed 29 incidents of car and motorcycle snatching in different areas of the city. The accused were identifiedas Adil Masih, a ring leader of the gang and his four accomplices Safdar, Sajan,Anoosh and Azmat.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Car From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks IMF for additional sum of Rs 1.4 bil ..

4 minutes ago

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

17 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

24 minutes ago

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested posit ..

33 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Sikh temple in central Kabu ..

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development announces preced ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.