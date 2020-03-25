Five vehicle snatchers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Sadr division claimed on Wednesday to have smashed a vehicle snatching gang after arresting its five members and recovered cars and motorcycles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

DSP AVLS Sadr Bashir Subhani led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the gangsters and recovered two cars, 16 motorcycles and three pistols from their possession.

During the interrogation, the gangsters confessed 29 incidents of car and motorcycle snatching in different areas of the city. The accused were identifiedas Adil Masih, a ring leader of the gang and his four accomplices Safdar, Sajan,Anoosh and Azmat.