Five vehicles carrying smuggled goods seized

(@FahadShabbir)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Local police seized multiple kinds of smuggled items worth about Rs. 10 million during crackdown here on Wednesday.

A police team constituted by DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin caught five vehicles stuffed with smuggled goods including electronics and edibles items plying on different routes.

Giving detail, the DPO said as many as 384 bags filled with non-custom paid items including dry milk, cigarettes, gutka, almond, chinese salt, iranian shopping bags etc were confiscated on the spot. Entire entities found illegally by the police were handed over to the custom authority.

DPO vowed to deal the smugglers with iron hands. He said further that no one being involved in criminal activities would let free to carry out illegal activities in any part of the region.