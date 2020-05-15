Five vehicles collide at Shimla hill tunnel Abbottabad, 10 injured

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons sustained injuries when five vehicles collided with each other at Hazara motorway Shimla hill tunnel Abbottabad.

The accident took place owing to over speeding, rain and slippery road at Shimla Hill tunnel Hazara motorway, resulting in five vehicles were collided including a truck and cars.

Motorway police shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad for treatment where three of them were declared critical and referred to Ayub Medical Complex.

Police sources told that the accident happened due to over speeding and slippery road, DHQ Abbottabad police post registered a case of the Hazara motorway accident.