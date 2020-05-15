UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Vehicles Collide At Shimla Hill Tunnel Abbottabad, 10 Injured

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Five vehicles collide at Shimla hill tunnel Abbottabad, 10 injured

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons sustained injuries when five vehicles collided with each other at Hazara motorway Shimla hill tunnel Abbottabad.

The accident took place owing to over speeding, rain and slippery road at Shimla Hill tunnel Hazara motorway, resulting in five vehicles were collided including a truck and cars.

Motorway police shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad for treatment where three of them were declared critical and referred to Ayub Medical Complex.

Police sources told that the accident happened due to over speeding and slippery road, DHQ Abbottabad police post registered a case of the Hazara motorway accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Abbottabad Motorway Vehicles Road Post

Recent Stories

TECNO’s Pouvoir 4 build for Gaming fans and Vide ..

14 seconds ago

China industrial output sees shock growth but cons ..

12 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 15, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

German first-quarter GDP data to give early taste ..

12 minutes ago

Typhoon forces 140,000 from homes in virus-hit Phi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.