Five Vehicles Impounded, Fine Imposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Friday impounded five vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 over violation of coronavirus SOPs.

According to a traffic spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz with traffic police checked different vehicles on Sargodha-Mianwali Road and Sargodha-Lahore Road.

He imposed Rs 15,000 fine and impounded five vehicles besides issuing tickets to20 others over various violations.

