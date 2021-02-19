Five vehicles impounded , fine imposed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Friday impounded five vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on violation of coronavirus SOPs.

According to a traffic spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz checked different vehicles on Sargodha-Mianwali Road and Sargodha-Lahore Road.

He imposed Rs 15,000 fine and impounded five vehicles besides issuing tickets to 25 othersover various violations.