Five Vehicles Impounded , Fine Imposed

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Friday impounded five vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on violation of coronavirus SOPs.

According to a traffic spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz checked different vehicles on Sargodha-Mianwali Road and Sargodha-Lahore Road.

He imposed Rs 15,000 fine and impounded five vehicles besides issuing tickets to 25 othersover various violations.

