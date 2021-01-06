UrduPoint.com
Five Vehicles Impounded, Fine Imposed For Overloading Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:43 PM

District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary here on Wednesday impounded five vehicles for overcharging and overloading

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :-:District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary here on Wednesday impounded five vehicles for overcharging and overloading.

According to DRTA spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz during ongoing drive against traffic violators visited Sargodha-Khushab road and checked vehicles.

He issued tickets to 25 drivers and imposed Rs14,500 fine on them. He warned drivers to follow traffic rules, otherwise, strict action would be taken in case of violation.

