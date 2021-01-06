Five vehicles impounded, fine imposed for overloading sargodha

District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary here on Wednesday impounded five vehicles for overcharging and overloading

According to DRTA spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz during ongoing drive against traffic violators visited Sargodha-Khushab road and checked vehicles.

He issued tickets to 25 drivers and imposed Rs14,500 fine on them. He warned drivers to follow traffic rules, otherwise, strict action would be taken in case of violation.