Five vehicles impounded for corona SOPs violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday impounded 5 vehicles for violation of coronavirus SOPs, smoke-emitting vehicles and overcharging.

According to DRTA officials, a team led by Secretary Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police checked different vans at various roads of the city and impounded 5 vehicles and challaned 10 other vehicles over violation of traffic rules and coronavirus SOPs.

He said the department was regularly monitoring the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at allthe van stops in the district.