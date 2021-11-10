Five vehicles impounded for violating corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday impounded five vehicles for violating coronavirus SOPs, smoke-emitting vehicles and overcharging.

According to DRTA officials, a team led by Secretary Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police checked 48 vans at Sargodha-Mianwali road andimpounded 5 vehicles and challaned 13 other vehicles over violating traffic rules andcoronavirus SOPs.