Five Vehicles Impounded For Violating Corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:43 PM

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday impounded five vehicles for violating coronavirus SOPs, smoke-emitting vehicles and overcharging

According to DRTA officials, a team led by Secretary Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police checked 48 vans at Sargodha-Mianwali road andimpounded 5 vehicles and challaned 13 other vehicles over violating traffic rules andcoronavirus SOPs.

