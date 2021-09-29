Five vehicles impounded over COVID-19 SOPs violation

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday impounded 5 vehicles over violation of coronavirus SOPs, smoke-emitting vehicles and overcharging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday impounded 5 vehicles over violation of coronavirus SOPs, smoke-emitting vehicles and overcharging.

According to DRTA officials, the team led by Secretary Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police checked different vans at various roads of city and impounded 5 vehicles and challaned over 15 other vehicles over violation of traffic laws and coronavirus SOPs.

He said that the department was regularly monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs at all the van stops in the district.