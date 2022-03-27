Five vehicles impounded over missing documents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded five vehicles over missing documents and driving license during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the District Regional Transport Authority under the supervision of Secretary (RTA) launched a special operation to control road mishaps by launching a crackdown against the vehicles without complete documents and driving license of drivers.

The RTA team impounded five vehicles and issued warning to various others over missing documents and driving license.

Secretary RTA said that crackdown would be launched on daily basis to prevent road mishaps by taking action against drivers without driving license.