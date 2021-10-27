Five vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

UrduPoint.com

Wed 27th October 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday impounded five vehicles over violation of coronavirus SOPs, smoke-emitting vehicles and overcharging.

According to DRTA officials here, the team led by Secretary Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police checked several vans at Sargodha-Lahore road and impounded five vehicles,besides challaned over 14 other vehicles over violation of traffic laws and coronavirus SOPs.

He said that the department was regularly monitoring the implementation of corona SOPs at all the van stops in the district.

